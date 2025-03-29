Man killed, crushed by concrete slab on Commerce work site

The Brief A man was killed at a work site in Commerce on Saturday. Officials told FOX 11 the man was crushed by a concrete slab. The man was not identified.



A man was killed at a work site in Commerce overnight Saturday, and officials are investigating.

What we know:

Paramedics were called out to the work site on Bandini Boulevard in Commerce just after midnight Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials told FOX 11 that the man was crushed by a concrete slab. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators say they are not sure if the incident was accidental or intentional.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal OSHA) is investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't identify the man. The owner of the work site also was not immediately clear.