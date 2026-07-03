World Cup parking near LA Stadium hits nearly $700

World Cup Parking Prices Soar Past $600 at LA Stadium, Outraged Fans Say It's 'Insane'

The Brief Parking prices for next week's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at LA Stadium have skyrocketed into the hundreds of dollars, leaving many fans shocked. Official stadium parking starts around $250, while a nearby private lot was found advertising online spots for $676, requiring more than a half-mile walk. It's unclear if prices will continue to climb even higher on secondary markets or private lots as the July 10 kickoff approaches.



Scoring a ticket to the FIFA World Cup isn't the only expense facing soccer fans.

With next week's World Cup quarterfinal at LA Stadium expected to draw tens of thousands of fans, parking prices have climbed into the hundreds of dollars.

Official parking starts around $250, while FOX 11 found one private lot advertising parking for $676 online.

The high prices have already caused many fans to skip stadium parking altogether.

"I do care. That's why we parked like 10 miles away and took an Uber," said Joey Menendez, who attended Thursday’s World Cup match.

Others are relying on friends or ride share services instead.

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"I Ubered from home, and my wife just got out of work. She's actually turning around to pick us up. Parking is ridiculous," said Yanko Martinez.

Even fans accustomed to paying premium prices at sporting events said the World Cup parking costs stand out.

"I'm a Charger fan. Come over here, it's $100. $150. Right now they're charging $300. It's insane. This is crazy," said Luis Leal.

FOX 11 found official parking for the July 10 quarterfinal starting at about $250. A nearby private lot was advertising parking for $676, even though fans would still need to walk more than a half-mile to reach the stadium.

"They're totally taking advantage of it," Martinez said. "Even the stadium is taking advantage of it. This guy is taking advantage of it. I wouldn't pay that much."

Leal agreed.

"They're taking advantage of the little kids like us," he said.

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Although the nearly $700 parking price has drawn criticism from fans, private parking lot owners can generally set their own prices for major events under California law, meaning high prices alone are not necessarily considered illegal price gouging.

Esteban Gonzalez, a soccer fan at Thursday’s match, said travelers should be prepared for the added expense.

"People are just trying to make a buck off somebody," Gonzalez said. "Whether it's FIFA or people around the city, you just have to be mindful as a traveler."

What fans know

Official parking for the July 10 World Cup quarterfinal starts around $250 .

FOX 11 found one private lot advertising parking for $676 online.

Parking should be purchased before arriving whenever possible.

Many fans are choosing ride share services, getting dropped off, or parking farther away to avoid the highest prices.

With demand expected to increase as kickoff approaches, fans planning to drive to LA Stadium should expect parking to remain limited and expensive.