South LA AutoZone ransacked amid wave of targeted store break-ins
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a group of suspects after an AutoZone in South Los Angeles was targeted following an alleged street takeover in South Los Angeles.
What we know:
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the burglary happened at around 5:30 Monday morning at the Auto Zone on East Century Boulevard and S. Central Avenue. According to reports, the store was ransacked by a group of people following a street takeover.
This burglary remains under investigation.
Local perspective:
There have been a rash of street takeovers and Auto Zone burglaries recently. Investigators are still searching for the suspects behind two back-to-back breaks-ins at an Auto Zone in East LA earlier this month.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles Police Department.