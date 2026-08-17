South LA AutoZone ransacked amid wave of targeted store break-ins

The Brief Los Angeles police are searching for a group of suspects who ransacked an AutoZone in South Los Angeles early Monday morning following an alleged street takeover. The burglary occurred around 5:30 a.m. at East Century Boulevard and South Central Avenue, and the incident remains under active investigation. This break-in comes amid a recent rash of street takeovers and targeted AutoZone burglaries across the region, including two unsolved break-ins at an East LA store earlier this month.



The search is on for a group of suspects after an AutoZone in South Los Angeles was targeted following an alleged street takeover in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the burglary happened at around 5:30 Monday morning at the Auto Zone on East Century Boulevard and S. Central Avenue. According to reports, the store was ransacked by a group of people following a street takeover.

This burglary remains under investigation.

Local perspective:

There have been a rash of street takeovers and Auto Zone burglaries recently. Investigators are still searching for the suspects behind two back-to-back breaks-ins at an Auto Zone in East LA earlier this month.