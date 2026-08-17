Heat advisories return to Southern California this week: What to expect

The Brief A heat advisory is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday as high pressure brings a summer heat wave to Southern California. Temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees in the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as local mountains and the Inland Empire, with peak heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity to prevent heat illnesses, with temperatures remaining above average despite slight cooling on Friday.



Temperatures will climb across Southern California this week as a summer heat wave strikes the area.

What we know:

A heat advisory will go into effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Thursday as a ridge of high pressure dominates the region. This will impact several parts of Los Angeles County, including the San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as local mountains.

The National Weather Service warns of temperatures reaching up to 105 degrees, with the peak of the heat wave expected on Wednesday and Thursday. In addition, parts of the Inland Empire will also flirt with triple-digit heat.

This warming trend will bring above-average temperatures that could cause heat illnesses. Those in the area are asked to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors.

What's next:

Some slight cooling is expected by Friday. However, National Weather Service forecasters said temperatures will remain above normal.