String of weekend home burglaries under investigation across San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES - A string of home burglaries was reported across the San Fernando Valley over the weekend.
What we know:
Home burglaries were reported in Granada Hills, Sylmar, and Sun Valley over the weekend.
In one Granada Hills incident, Los Angeles Police Department officials said they believe several suspects are behind an armed home invasion on Newcastle Avenue early Sunday morning.
Police said three male suspects took off with stolen property and are believed to have left the scene in a black pickup truck.
What they're saying:
"Yeah, I see it, every week there's a break-in, Encino, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch," said Sam, a Chatsworth resident.
Jim, a Northridge resident, said he is not alarmed but remains vigilant.
"Haven't really experienced any break-ins, don't feel like the environment is dangerous particularly, just doing a head on a swivel, standard stuff," Jim said.
What we don't know:
It is unknown if the burglaries are connected. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based directly on statements from Los Angeles Police Department officials regarding ongoing San Fernando Valley burglary investigations and on-the-record interviews with local residents.