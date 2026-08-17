String of weekend home burglaries under investigation across San Fernando Valley

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a series of weekend home burglaries reported across Granada Hills, Sylmar, and Sun Valley. In an early Sunday morning incident on Newcastle Avenue in Granada Hills, three male suspects stole property during an armed break-in and fled in a black pickup truck. LAPD officers have not confirmed whether the burglaries are connected, and no arrests have been reported as the investigation continues.



A string of home burglaries was reported across the San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

What we know:

Home burglaries were reported in Granada Hills, Sylmar, and Sun Valley over the weekend.

In one Granada Hills incident, Los Angeles Police Department officials said they believe several suspects are behind an armed home invasion on Newcastle Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said three male suspects took off with stolen property and are believed to have left the scene in a black pickup truck.

What they're saying:

"Yeah, I see it, every week there's a break-in, Encino, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch," said Sam, a Chatsworth resident.

Jim, a Northridge resident, said he is not alarmed but remains vigilant.

"Haven't really experienced any break-ins, don't feel like the environment is dangerous particularly, just doing a head on a swivel, standard stuff," Jim said.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the burglaries are connected. The investigation remains ongoing.