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String of weekend home burglaries under investigation across San Fernando Valley

By
FOX 11
Granada Hills
Published August 17, 2026 11:01 AM PDT
Published August 17, 2026 11:01 AM PDT
String of home burglaries reported in SFV
String of home burglaries reported in SFV

String of home burglaries reported in SFV

Homeowners were left on edge following a string of home burglaries in the San Fernando Valley.

The Brief

    • The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a series of weekend home burglaries reported across Granada Hills, Sylmar, and Sun Valley.
    • In an early Sunday morning incident on Newcastle Avenue in Granada Hills, three male suspects stole property during an armed break-in and fled in a black pickup truck.
    • LAPD officers have not confirmed whether the burglaries are connected, and no arrests have been reported as the investigation continues.

LOS ANGELES - A string of home burglaries was reported across the San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

What we know:

Home burglaries were reported in Granada Hills, Sylmar, and Sun Valley over the weekend.

In one Granada Hills incident, Los Angeles Police Department officials said they believe several suspects are behind an armed home invasion on Newcastle Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said three male suspects took off with stolen property and are believed to have left the scene in a black pickup truck.

What they're saying:

"Yeah, I see it, every week there's a break-in, Encino, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch," said Sam, a Chatsworth resident.

Jim, a Northridge resident, said he is not alarmed but remains vigilant.

"Haven't really experienced any break-ins, don't feel like the environment is dangerous particularly, just doing a head on a swivel, standard stuff," Jim said.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the burglaries are connected. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This report is based directly on statements from Los Angeles Police Department officials regarding ongoing San Fernando Valley burglary investigations and on-the-record interviews with local residents.

Granada HillsLos AngelesCrime and Public Safety