World Cup gridlock alert: Drivers urged to avoid LA Stadium area for Spain-Austria match

The Brief Caltrans warns of severe gridlock around Los Angeles Stadium during Thursday’s noon World Cup knockout match between Spain and Austria. Drivers are strongly urged to avoid the Inglewood area from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and seek alternative routes. Transit officials advise fans to use Metro’s enhanced World Cup transit options, including park-and-ride lots and direct buses.



Transportation officials are warning drivers to prepare for major traffic delays in Inglewood on Thursday due to a high-profile FIFA World Cup knockout-round match.

Caltrans is strongly advising motorists to avoid the immediate area surrounding the stadium and use alternative travel options to circumvent heavy congestion.

What we know:

The knockout-round match between Spain and Austria is scheduled for a noon kickoff at Los Angeles Stadium—the official rebranded name for Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium during the tournament. Caltrans expects traffic delays to begin well before the match starts and linger for several hours following its conclusion.

Parking at Los Angeles Stadium is extremely limited, with prices costing fans hundreds of dollars. Because of this, officials heavily recommend public transit as the fastest and most affordable option.

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To help people get around, Metro and regional transit partners are rolling out direct service to every single World Cup match.

Fans can catch nonstop buses from designated pickup locations including:

Union Station

Downtown Long Beach

Harbor Gateway Transit Center

El Monte Station

San Fernando Valley

Service begins three to four hours before kickoff, and return trips operate for up to two hours after the final whistle. The fare is $1.75 each way.

Metro says the goal is to help both locals and visitors experience the city while connecting people from around the world to the matches.

There are multiple ways to take advantage of Metro’s World Cup enhanced service:

Ride Metro bus, rail, Metro Micro or regional transit to a direct service pick-up location. No reservation is required.

Drive to a park-and-ride location, park, and take a direct service bus to the stadium.

Walk up or get dropped off at a direct service pick-up location.

What's next:

For fans who do not have tickets to the match at the stadium, watch parties are being hosted across Los Angeles County Parks, stretching from Palmdale to Whittier and Sylmar.

These events will feature beer gardens, live DJs, food vendors, and meet-and-greet opportunities.

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Some of these watch parties are free, while others require paid admission.

What you can do:

Motorists who do not intend to go to the match are urged to steer completely clear of the freeways and surface streets near Inglewood between the peak congestion hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Drivers who must travel through the area are strongly advised to use alternate routes to minimize delays.

For real-time navigation and route planning, motorists can monitor conditions using Southern California live traffic maps and Caltrans updates via the official portal at go511.com/WorldCup/AvoidStadium.