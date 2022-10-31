Woman’s body found near train tracks on 4th Street Bridge

An investigation is underway after a woman’s nude body was found under the Fourth Street Bridge near downtown Los Angeles, police said.

A passerby called the Los Angeles Police Department just before 10 p.m. Sunday to report what appeared to be a woman’s body near a pile of trash and scooters near the railroad tracks at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene where the victim was declared dead.

The name is the victim has not been released and no further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD.

