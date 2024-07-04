Woman wanted by FBI for attempted bank robbery in Gardena

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Authorities are searching for a woman who attempted to rob a bank in Gardena back in May.

The attempted bank robbery happened May 31 at the Bank of America located at 118 W. Rosecrans Avenue, according to the FBI.

Officials said the woman handed the teller a note, and was seen leaving the bank in a white car.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who appears to have a tattoo on her right wrist, wearing a dark hat that reads, "Bad Hair Day." She was also wearing a jean jacket, black face mask, and carrying a handbag with a large "J" on it.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information is asked to contact the FBI at 310-477-6565.

