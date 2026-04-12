Woman stabbed on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles

The Brief A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed on a Metro bus in downtown LA early Saturday, and police are searching for the suspect. The attack occurred near Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue, close to major venues, and follows a similar stabbing reported one block away last week. Some residents say the violence is alarming, while others say such crimes in downtown LA have become increasingly common.



A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly stabbed on a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Investigators are now looking for the suspect.

The incident sent shock waves to some residents, while others say these kinds of crimes are not too surprising.

FOX 11 was in the same part of downtown last week reporting another morning stabbing.

"It’s ridiculous, I can’t believe that sort of violence is happening right now in the streets of LA. It should be a safer neighborhood," one resident said Saturday.

Concern circulated through the streets of downtown LA after LAPD confirmed officers were called to a reported stabbing just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

LA Metro says a rider was assaulted on a Metro bus at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

Police say the woman was transported to the hospital.

The incident happened not far from major venues and attractions.

"For the most part, I feel safe, obviously picking and choosing time frames to be out," another LA resident said. "At night, I second guess coming out, but during the day for these large events, it’s totally okay and safe to be out."

Last week, police responded to another violent attack in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after being stabbed by a stranger.

The incident happened just about one block away from Saturday's reported stabbing.

"When it’s dark out, I don’t stray too far from my building," another area resident told FOX 11 Saturday.

Some residents say, unfortunately, these crimes downtown have become too common.

"It almost desensitizes me to it, which is horrible. It’s sad. I don’t feel any less safe, though, because downtown, that’s just where it’s happening. It’s horrible though, that’s horrible to hear."

Metro released this statement following the reported stabbing Saturday morning:

"Metro thanks the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) for quickly responding to an incident this morning where a rider was assaulted on Metro Bus line 76 at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Grand Avenue. The LAFD transported the victim, with non-critical injuries, to a local hospital while the suspect remains at large.

Metro wishes the victim a speedy recovery. The LAPD is conducting the investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact LAPD Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477)."

Police was not able to provide specifics on the suspect description other than the fact that he is a man possibly between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black hat and a gray sweatshirt.