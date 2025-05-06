Woman shot and killed while driving in Orange

A homicide investigation is underway in Orange after a woman was shot and killed while driving overnight.

What we know:

The victim and a passenger were traveling on Highland and Del Mar when an unknown suspect opened fire on the vehicle, striking the woman who was driving.

The passenger in the car was uninjured.

SUGGESTED: Baby found abandoned in dumpster in Riverside

Authorities are "actively searching for the suspect."

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect or suspects or vehicle involved was not released.

SUGGESTED: Man crashes car thru gates of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home: TMZ

The motive is under investigation.