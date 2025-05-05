Man crashes car thru gates of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home: TMZ

The Brief A man allegedly drove his car through Jennifer Aniston's home. Private security apprehended the driver and waited until LAPD took over and took the suspect into custody. Aniston was reportedly home when this all happened, according to TMZ.



Jennifer Aniston reportedly went through a home security scare on Monday.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a possible burglary in Los Angeles' Bel Air neighborhood on May 5. Upon arrival, a man in his 70s allegedly drove his car through the home's security gates.

TMZ reports that crash happened at the "Friends" star's home. LAPD said following the gate crash, private security was able to apprehend the man and waited until police to take the suspect into custody.

According to a report from TMZ, Aniston was home when the incident took place.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what prompted the man to crash into Aniston's home.

As of 4 p.m., May 5, officials did not say what the man will be charged for.