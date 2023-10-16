Woman shot during purse snatching in Bellflower

A woman was shot in Bellflower over the weekend after someone tried to steal her purse, and police are still looking for the thief.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, police said. A woman was walking through a parking lot in the 2100 block of Bellflower Boulevard, when a car stopped in her way. Then, a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at her, demanding her purse.

The woman tried to run away, but the thief chased after her, and eventually caught up to her. That's when a physical altercation occurred, and the woman was shot in the lower body.

The thief then took the woman's purse and drove off. Long Beach fire officials brought the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and said they were able to recover evidence, including shell casings, at the scene.