Drunk baby hospitalized after mom filled bottle with alcohol, sheriff says

A mother accused of filling her baby's bottle with alcohol to stop the 7-week-old from crying has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

Authorities responded to a home in the 5500 block of Riverside Drive in unincorporated Rialto on Saturday around 12:44 a.m.

That's where deputies found the intoxicated baby, who was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

According to officials, the child's mother, 37-year-old Honesti De La Torre of Rialto, was driving through the area when she stopped to put alcohol in her baby's bottle and give it to the baby to stop the child from crying. The condition of the child is not known at this time.

De La Torre was arrested for child endangerment and booked into the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.