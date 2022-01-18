Woman shot and killed in Gardena, police say

article

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Gardena.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Redondo Beach Boulevard.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not give a description of the suspect(s) as of Tuesday evening.

