Woman shot and killed in Gardena, police say
article
LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Gardena.
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Redondo Beach Boulevard.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials did not give a description of the suspect(s) as of Tuesday evening.
