'Hot prowl' burglaries, alleged sexual assault reported in East Hollywood, Silver Lake: LAPD

A series of "hot prowl" burglaries, one of which involed an alleged sexual assault, are under investigation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crimes happened in the early hours of Saturday, July 27 in the East Hollywood and Silver Lake areas, police said.

Authorities did not provide any further details on the burglaries or the woman's alleged sexual assault.

SUGGESTED:

Residents are reminded to report any suspicious people or vehicles, and to lock all doors and windows and turn on exterior lighting when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).