Man killed in gang-related shooting near Leimert Park Metro station

Police Saturday were searching for the person who fatally shot a 36-year-old man near the Metro K Line Station in Leimert Park in what detectives say was a gang-related homicide.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division were called around 12:18 a.m. to 4330 S. Crenshaw Blvd., where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

A Metro spokesman said the parking lot where the victim was found is owned by the city's Department of Transportation.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

There was no suspect description.

Detectives were treating the shooting as a homicide and believe it was gang-related, police said.

On Wednesday, a man was stabbed while leaving the Metro B (Red) Line station in North Hollywood, the latest in a series of highly publicized violent attacks on or near the Metro system, prompting efforts by the transit agency to bolster safety.