Rapper Fat Money gets 20 months in jail for trying to bring loaded gun in carry-on at LAX

An Atlanta-area rapper was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for trying to carry a loaded weapon in his carry-on bag as he attempted to board a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Tiwan "Fat Money" Raybon, 36, of Douglasville, Georgia, pleaded guilty in April to a single count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the FBI. He was sentenced in downtown Los Angeles Friday to one year and eight months behind bars.

Raybon was indicted in June 2022 for possessing a Glock 9mm semiautomatic pistol and several rounds of ammunition in a carry-on bag while trying to board an Atlanta-bound flight, according to the FBI. Transportation Security Administration personnel discovered the items during a routine luggage inspection, and Raybon tried to flee.

SUGGESTED: Man gets 32 years for Compton rapper Slim 400's shooting death

FBI officials said Raybon was barred from possessing a weapon due to prior felony convictions and a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in Illinois.