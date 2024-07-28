13 bikers arrested after police chase on California freeway

Thirteen motorcyclists were arrested Saturday after leading authorities on a police chase across Riverside County, according to the sheriff's department.

The large group of bikers was first seen by authorities just after 1 p.m. on Rancho California and Diaz roads in Temecula, allegedly blocking traffic and preventing other drivers from crossing, officials said.

The group then traveled toward the southbound 15 Freeway on-ramp where they allegedly did not yield against a solid red light, and merged on the freeway, according to authorities.

When deputies tried to pull the group over, they sped away and initiated the pursuit. The group eventually pulled over on the 15 Freeway shoulder north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, authorities said.

The following suspects were arrested, according to the sheriff's department:

Travis McQueen, 36-year-old resident of Bakersfield, booked for Evading.

William Brucker, 36-year-old resident of Bakersfield, booked for Evading.

Paul Mayugba, 49-year-old resident of Stockton, booked for Evading.Joseph Fonseca, 48-year-old resident of Hanford, booked for Evading.

Alexander Patterson, 30-year-old resident of Taft, booked for Evading.

Frank Pedrones, 30-year-old resident of Stockton, booked for Evading.

Lewis Forester, 40-year-old resident of Stockton, booked for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Zachary Lancaster, 32-year-old resident of Bakersfield, booked for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

William Crosby III, 30-year-old resident of Las Vegas, NV, booked for Possession of Tear Gas.

Yater Felps McGill, 33-year-old resident of Las Vegas, NV, booked for Possession of Tear Gas.

Dayton Martinez, 28-year-old resident of Vista, booked for Possession of a Dirk or Dagger.

Jesse Williamson, 42-year-old resident of Cedar City, UT, booked for being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Loaded Firearm.

Christian Pizarro, 24-year-old resident of Bonita, booked for Reckless Driving and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

All 13 suspects were transferred to the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Victor Pierson at (951) 696 – 3000.