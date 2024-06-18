Woman seen drinking pet medicine at Pet Smart arrested

A woman was arrested for robbery after officials say she drank a bottle of pet medication.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office responded to a Pet Smart store on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley around 2:20 p.m. June 14.

When a deputy arrived, the store's security guard had detained a woman who was acting erratically.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, Talisa Dyris Horton, entered the store and started shouting. She then went to the medication area, opened a bottle of pet medicine and began drinking it.

Employees attempted to stop her but were unsuccessful. Horton then left the business and was detained by a security guard.

Horton was arrested and transported to High Desert Detention Center where she was booked for robbery. She remains in custody in lieu of $90,000.