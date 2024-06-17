Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint in Tustin during Biden's SoCal visit

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Southern California over the weekend during President Joe Biden's trip.

The Tustin Police Department said on Saturday night, officers responded to a robbery call at the Tustin Fields I Residential community.

"A member of the U.S. Secret Service was the victim of an armed robbery in Tustin, California late Saturday when returning from a work assignment," the agency said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck. We are thankful that the employee did not sustain any injuries."

A U.S. Secret Service employee was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin, California, while President Biden was in the state for a Los Angeles fundraiser Saturday night. (Tustin PD) (FOX 11)

Police did not release a description of the suspect or suspects involved.

Biden spent part of the weekend in Los Angeles for a Hollywood star-studded campaign gala.

George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand were among those who took the stage at the 7,100-seat Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Biden and former President Barack Obama, who both stressed the need to defeat former President Donald Trump in a race that's expected to be exceedingly close.

The fundraiser included singing by Jack Black and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and actors Kathryn Hahn and Jason Bateman introduced Kimmel, who himself introduced Biden and Obama. The comedian deadpanned, "I was told I was getting introduced by Batman, not Bateman."

Biden’s fundraiser also attracted protests from pro-Palestinian activists angry about his administration’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Such demonstrations have become common wherever Biden goes in recent months, including outside his Radio City Music Hall fundraiser.

The Biden-Harris campaign said Sunday morning that they had raised $30 million, a record sum for a single Democratic fundraiser, according to the Associated Press.

Tustin Police say if you have any information regarding this incident, please call Detective Melendrez at 714-573-3372 or gmelendrez@tustinca.org.

