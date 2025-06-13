Woman intentionally rammed into LAFD paramedic ambulance, officials say

A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly crashing her vehicle into an ambulance that was transporting a patient.

What we know:

Around 5 a.m., two LAFD firefighters in an ambulance were transporting a minor patient to the hospital when they witnessed the suspect in a Chrysler PT Cruiser driving erratically, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Rico Gross.

The ambulance attempted to pass that car, but the car attempted to stop the ambulance and began brake-checking it, at one point sideswiping the ambulance, officials said.

The paramedics were able to flag down California Highway Patrol officers at a nearby intersection, which further agitated the suspect in the other car, authorities said.

Photo courtesy FOX 11's Gigi Graciette

SUGGESTED: Section of northbound PCH in Malibu to close for emergency repairs: Caltrans

That's when the driver allegedly struck the back of the ambulance, initiating a call for help for immediate firefighter assistance, according to officials.

The two firefighters and passenger inside the ambulance were not injured.

According to Gross, the woman, believed to be in her 40s, seemed to be in "obvious psychological distress" and was kicking and spitting at officers while being loaded onto an ambulance.

Multiple prescription bottles were found inside the vehicle.

The woman will be taken to the hospital for a physical and mental evaluation.

SUGGESTED: Metro unveils plans for Sepulveda Transit Corridor project: What to know

The patient inside the ambulance was loaded onto another ambulance for transport to the hospital.

Photo courtesy FOX 11's Gigi Graciette

What we don't know:

It's unknown if the suspect was injured.