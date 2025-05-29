Section of northbound PCH in Malibu to close for emergency repairs: Caltrans

The Brief Northbound Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) north of Big Rock Drive is immediately closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The closure is for emergency drainage pipe replacement in Malibu, with work expected to finish by early June. Drivers should anticipate delays, adhere to a 25 mph speed limit, and be aware of doubled traffic fines in the active work zone.



Northbound Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) just north of Big Rock Drive in Malibu is under an immediate weekday closure order from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to complete emergency work, Caltrans District 7 announced Thursday.

What we know:

The purpose of the closure is for the city of Malibu to complete emergency work, specifically to remove and replace a drainage pipe that was destroyed during the Palisades Fire.

The city of Malibu estimates that this essential work will be finished by early June.

The backstory:

The section of PCH from Santa Monica to Malibu was previously closed for five months.

This prolonged closure was a result of the Palisades Fire, which caused significant damage, and subsequent winter storms that led to flooding and debris flows in the area.

While this section recently reopened, the area remains an active work zone as Caltrans, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and various contractors and utility workers continue to complete repairs and recovery efforts.

Why you should care:

This immediate closure on PCH is crucial for completing necessary infrastructure repairs following the Palisades Fire. It ensures the long-term safety and functionality of this vital coastal highway.

However, it will impact daily commutes, requiring motorists to plan for extra travel time and expect delays.

Drivers need to exercise extreme caution in the work zone, as traffic fines are doubled in such areas, and slowing down for workers is essential for their safety.