Woman kidnapped found alive; ex-boyfriend arrested in fatal shooting of man in North Hollywood

A suspected kidnapping victim was found alive and authorities arrested her ex-boyfriend accused in the deadly shooting of a man who tried to intervene in their dispute before she was taken, authorities said Wednesday.

Shane Rayment, 37, had been on the run since the fatal shooting of Roberto Fletes, 42, at 2:26 p.m. Sunday at 11378 Hatteras St. in North Hollywood, according to police.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Hemet Police conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle Rayment was believed to have been driving, after ditching the pick-up truck that was initially used in the commission of the murder/kidnapping.

Officers took Rayment into custody without incident.

The victim of the kidnapping, Jenny Downes, was discovered in the vehicle, battered and bruised, but alive. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police initially said that Rayment was having a fight with Downes when Fletes tried to intervene and was fatally shot by Rayment.

"The suspect then forced the ex-girlfriend into a vehicle and fled the scene with her," police said on Monday.

Police said another man was in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, but detectives determined that the man had no involvement in the murder and kidnapping and was released from custody.

Rayment was booked for murder and is currently being held in lieu of a $3 million bail.

