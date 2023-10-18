Woman in custody for allegedly setting several fires in Sherman Oaks area

A woman is in custody after allegedly setting several fires in the Sherman Oaks area overnight.

According to authorities, crews responded to a fire at a one-story floral shop near 13838 W. Ventura Boulevard around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters contained the fire in 23 minutes and were able to prevent fire damage to nearby buildings. No injuries were reported. Authorities deemed the cause of this fire suspicious as it was among a handful of other fires in the area that broke out at the same time. Those fires were also quickly extinguished and did not cause any damages.

Less than three hours later just after 2 a.m., another fire was reported at a one-story home near 4646 N. Nagle Avenue. The circumstances surrounding this fire mirrored the previous ones and was also considered suspicious. No major damages were reported and no one was injured.

Authorities said the woman in custody for allegedly setting the fires suffers from mental illness, and did not elaborate further.

No other information was immediately available.