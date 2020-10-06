Woman found shot dead in crashed car in Compton

A woman was found shot to death in a vehicle Tuesday morning on an embankment near the northbound 710 Freeway near Compton.

The vehicle hit a tree and went down an embankment and onto a grassy area near Rosecrans Avenue, where officers located the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A woman told the CHP a man came to her home near the crash scene and told her he had been in an accident and his child was still in the vehicle and he needed to call for help, then left the location. It was unclear if there was a child in the vehicle.

About 2:20 a.m., the CHP warned of shots fired in the area.

A woman was later found dead in the vehicle and detectives have been sent to the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Details about what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects were not immediately available.

The eastbound Rosecrans Avenue off- and onramps to and from the northbound Long Beach Freeway were closed until further notice.