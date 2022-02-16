Woman fatally shot by LASD deputies in Lancaster

One woman is dead after being shot by sheriff's deputies in Lancaster Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to calls of a family disturbance Tuesday evening, in the 25300 block of Abacus Avenue. According to LASD, deputies arrived shortly before 6 p.m. when they met a woman armed with a knife.

During their interaction, deputies say that the woman charged at them with the knife. That's when she was shot. Both deputies and fire officials offered the woman medical aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified. No one else was hurt during the incident. LASD has not released any other information about the shooting. LASD Homicide detectives are investigating. As with all shootings involving LASD deputies, various other investigations into the shooting are also underway.

