Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island

A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island.

Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lifeguards arriving at the scene reported that the boat had sunk into the water. The deceased woman was pulled out from inside the vessel, Sarnecki said.

One of three people pulled out of the water was rushed to a hospital. That person's condition was not immediately known.

It was not immediately clear why the boat sank, but the investigation was turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.