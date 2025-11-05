Woman claims transgender woman verbally taunted her in gym locker room

The Brief Singer Tish Hyman confronted a transgender woman in the women's locker room at a Los Angeles gym, claiming it was not the first time she encountered men there. Hyman's membership was revoked after the confrontation, which she insists was about boundaries, not discrimination.



A viral video shows singer Tish Hyman confronting a transgender woman she says was inside the women’s locker room at a Los Angeles gym.

The incident happened at a facility formerly operated as Gold’s Gym, now run by EoS Fitness.

"I was in shock. I was scared, and I told him to leave. He would not leave, and had no regard for my naked body," Hyman said.

Hyman says it wasn’t the first time she’s encountered men in the women’s restroom at that gym. She claims it’s happened four times in the past two weeks and that she filed multiple complaints with staff that went unanswered.

In the cellphone footage, Hyman can be heard shouting, "Stay out of the women’s locker room, we don’t want it!"

The person she confronted has not been identified, and there’s no indication that any crime or violation occurred. Hyman says the situation escalated during a confrontation.

"He said to me, verbatim, ‘Straight women like to see D (genitals) so if anything, they’re looking at me more than you,’" she recalled. "I was in complete shock."

Following the confrontation, both were removed from the gym, and Hyman says her membership was revoked because of her outburst. She insists her reaction wasn’t about discrimination but about boundaries.

"Trans people have a right to exist," she said. "They need their own locker rooms and their own spaces. It doesn’t make sense to put them in the same room with women."

A FOX 11 spokesperson issued a statement:

"Gold’s Gym is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for every member. Our approach to the use of locker rooms at our facilities is consistent with state and local laws."

Under California law, gyms and other facilities must allow individuals to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.