Woman arrested for Griffith Park hit-and-run faces murder charge: Police

Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run case that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge.

For many, the park is a place of peace and calm. This weekend, though, in a parking lot just off the road to Griffith Observatory, there was violence.

Police say the female suspect is around 45-years-old. The victim was a man in his 70s. Police say the two got into some kind of argument. She, according to police, got into her Lexus. He tried to stop that vehicle, they say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park; woman in custody

There was a collision, and she took off. The victim was hurt, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Some park goers said it was tragic the suspect didn't stop to render aid. Some found it shocking. Others felt it was horrible. Still others suggested it was a sign of the times.

Police say the incident happened 3:12 p.m. Saturday. It wasn't until 24 hours later that the suspect was arrested.

The case remains under investigation.