Woman armed with knife shot, wounded by police in Koreatown

A woman who authorities said was armed with a knife was shot and wounded by police in Koreatown late Wednesday evening.

Around 11 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 300 block of Kenmore Avenue after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call.

Arriving officers discovered a woman stabbing a man and despite officers' orders, she would not put the knife down. At some point, officers opened fire and she was taken to an area hospital.

It’s unclear what the extent of her injuries were. However, she is expected to be OK.

The stabbing victim had several cuts and lacerations and was treated at the scene.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect remains unknown.

The area between Kenmore and Third and Fourth streets was closed while police conducted their investigation of the shooting.

City News Service contributed to this report.