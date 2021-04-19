Woman, 12-year-old girl shot at birthday party in South Los Angeles

A gunman opened fire on a birthday party Sunday in South Los Angeles that hospitalized a 37-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. near 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles police Sgt. Rick Rodgers said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and were listed in stable condition, Rodgers said.

According to Rodgers, a car pulled up, a gunman got out and opened fire on the party. A motive for the attack was unknown.

Police had no immediate description of the shooter or the car, he said.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the LAPD's 77th Street Division at 323-786-5077. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.