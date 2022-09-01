Windsor Hills crash: Nicole Linton's sister reacts

Before the August 4 crash - the day that changed her life and ended six others, including an unborn boy - Nicole Linton was beautiful, ambitious, and accomplished.

Her older sister Camille wrote in a character reference, "I have been in absolute awe of her dedication to her career aspirations."

These photos that show Nicole with her two older sisters are only on FOX 11.

Camille is on the right.

From the same letter, Camille listed her sister's accomplishments - a BA in marketing, a second degree in nursing, along with "ICU experience, studying for GREs, getting into the CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Program), working to pay for school."

The stress, the studying, the lack of sleep, "broke her," Camille told FOX 11 in a call from Charlotte, North Carolina.

She suffered her first manic episode in May 2018, a second one in May 2019, and the last before the crash, right before she moved to Los Angeles in Dec. 2019.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Her sister Kim spoke to Nicole the day of the accident and called Camille four minutes before the crash worried "Nicole is having another manic episode."

The sisters were still on the phone when the black Mercedes blew the red light and burst into flames, leaving a trail of death and injuries.

Nicole's attorney in her bail hearing claims she suffers from epilepsy, setting up a defense that may include a loss of consciousness.

Camille also shared her sister's home address in West Adams.

The most direct route home from her work at Kaiser Permanente West LA would not have taken her southbound on La Brea.

She also addressed theories her sister was suicidal.

The day after the crash, Nicole had plans to fly to Houston and eventually move to Hawaii for more schooling.

Camille told FOX 11 she was researching the cost to ship her car - the same car that ended up bashed and burned, along with the dreams and ambitions of Nicole Linton.

Her bail hearing is continued to Sept. 12.

If convicted as charged, she faces up to 90 years to life in prison.

