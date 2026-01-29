Girls hockey team from Santa Clarita involved in deadly crash in Colorado

article

The Brief A travel hockey team from Santa Clarita was involved in a deadly crash in Colorado. Deputies in Colorado say the van carrying the girls hockey team was involved in a crash with a state-operated plow on the freeway. The crash killed one person and injured up to eight others.



A girl's club hockey team from Southern California was involved in a deadly crash in Colorado.

What we know:

The Clear Creek County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash on I-70 involving a state-operated plow and a sprinter van carrying the girls hockey team on Thursday, January 29.

According to deputies in Colorado, the crash ended up killing the driver of the van. Up to eight people were hurt in the crash, which included up to five juveniles and three adults.

The crash involved up to a total of four vehicles – which included the plow and the team van.

The sprinter van was carrying players and coaches from the Santa Clarita Flyers.

What they're saying:

The club's president Prescott Littlefield issued the following statement in the wake of the incident:

"This is a message I never imagined I would send. I'm writing to confirm that there was a terrible traffic accident this morning in Colorado involving members of our Lady Flyers 12AA team. Words cannot express the heartbreak we are experiencing. Please hold these families in your prayers. As we receive more information of how we can help during this time, I will make sure to keep everyone informed.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday afternoon, officials have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

