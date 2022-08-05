'Worst fears came true': Family mourns pregnant woman, infant son killed in Windsor Hills crash

article

As she sat on the sofa, tears flooded down her face as Cotie Davis thought about what's happened to her sister Asherey Ryan. She said her friends and family always called her "Rey Rey."

She would have been 24 years old next month. Davis says that on Thursday her sister was driving to a baby doctor when the driver of a Mercedes was speeding through a red light and hit her car, killing her, her son Alonzo and her unborn child.

"I used to pray all the time to keep my sister safe," Davis told FOX 11. "My worst fears came true."

Shaking and inconsolable, 20-year-old Davis couldn't console herself. She told us, "I'm in shock. I can't believe I'm walking and talking and I'll never see her again. She was so supportive."

Ryan was killed in Thursday's crash in Windsor Hills as was her nephew Alonzo.

Asherey Ryan and her unborn child were killed in a fiery crash in Windsor Hills that left six people dead. Her son Alonzo was also killed. (Photos provided by family) (FOX 11)

"He was almost one. He was going to be one this month on the 11th," Davis said.

Asherey was also pregnant. She was the oldest of five sisters and worked as a security guard.

Davis says they didn't know right away what had happened.

"Nobody knew till way later till we started piecing things together," Davis explained. "Nobody had heard from her."

She saw the video of the crash and recognized her sister's clothes in the footage, "and, then in the car seat, it looked like my nephew," Davis said.

It all hit Davis like a ton of bricks, especially as she looked at pictures on her phone. Waterfalls of tears. Just a few feet away from the sofa sits Alonzo's walker. She showed us the video of him using it. On the image are the words, "Until we meet again my babies. God, I'm ready to come home now."

"There's always going to be a hole in my heart," Davis said. "My sister who I grew up with every day. She was like my best friend."

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.