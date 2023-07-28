Father of 3, beloved community member gunned down at Wilmington youth event

An investigation continues and a family is devastated after a beloved father of three who loved to cook for his community was gunned down in the Wilmington area in Los Angeles County.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:10 p.m. Thursday outside the Wilmington Recreation Center. A "Summer Night Lights" event for kids was underway when gunshots rang out near West D Street and Bay View Avenue.

LAPD officials said some volunteers walked over to the sidewalk when they were approached by two people who fired multiple rounds. Following the shooting, the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.

On Friday morning, the suspect was identified by the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office as 46-year-old Jose Quezada from Carson.

LAPD investigators said Quezada was struck by a single bullet, and they believe the shooting was a case of gang violence.

Quezada was loved in the community and police confirm he had no criminal history or gang ties.

His wife, Sandra De Mora, told FOX 11 he was a wonderful and caring person who helped his community. She said he was always cooking for events at the park.

She recalls being at the park when the shooting happened but did not see the tragic events unfold. She said he was standing in a circle talking when someone came out and started shooting.

Quezada leaves behind his wife and their kids, ages 25, 21 and 10.

LA County Councilman Tim McOsker said Quezada supported the community and often held BBQs when someone lost their lives due to violence. He is asking the community to come to the park at 6 p.m. followed by a vigil at 7 p.m.

In addition, counseling services were being made available.