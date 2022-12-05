Wildlife trafficking crew charged with poaching crimes in Ventura County

Seven people part of a group of poachers and wildlife traffickers known as the "E-Bike Crew" were charged for several poaching crimes including animal abuse, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Six suspects - Martin Bravo Sr. of Oxnard, Martin Bravo of Oxnard, Gilberto Lopez Hernandez of Thousand Oaks, Jaime Mendoza Avila of Porterville, and Cristian Lopez Perez of Los Angeles - are in custody and being held on $200,000 bail. A seventh suspect - Walfre Lopez y. Lopez - is wanted and there is a warrant for his arrest.

The suspects are accused of conspiring with Lizette's Market in Piru from June 2019 through Oct. 2021 to fraudulently reprint hunting licenses and fake tags to hunt and take more deer, pigs, and bears than legally allowed by state law.

Juventino Reyes Guerrera of Piru is facing the same charges and was the operator of Fish & Wildlife licensing equipment located at Lizette’s Market.

The seven suspects are charged with 21 counts of filing a false or forged document, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of untagged bear, and animal abuse or cruelty. Their next scheduled court date is Dec. 7.