Wild Rivers water park opens in Irvine

It's unlike anything Southern California has ever seen.

The highly-anticipated Wild Rivers water park is back and better than ever in Irvine.

After closing in 2011, the revamped water park is now 50% larger than the original Wild Rivers which debuted in July 1986. The park currently spans 20 acres with an additional three extra acres for future additions.

The new water park is themed after the 1940s South Pacific that pays homage to the former El Toro Marine Corps air station that operated from 1943 to 1999 at the Great Park location.

Some of the 20 attractions include a wave pool, lazy river, tube and drop slides, and so much more, including a quick-service restaurant offering up burgers hot dogs, and the like. A dessert storefront and a bar are in the works to be opened at a later date.

Wild Rivers will be open daily from July 10 through Aug. 21 and on weekends through Sept. 25 during the 2022 season. To learn more, tap or click here.

