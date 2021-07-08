Construction begins on Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine

article

Those in Orange County will soon have a new place to go to beat the summer heat.

Construction is now underway on the 20-acre Wild Rivers Water Park, which will be located at the Orange County Great Park.

The water park could open as early as summer of 2022.

City officials say there will be 20 attractions available on opening day and additional attractions are set to open in the near future.

The water park will feature raft rides, tube and drop slide, a wave pool, mat racers and so much more.

In April of 2020, the Irvine City Council approved a location and lease for the park and in November, the planning commission voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit for the project at the southeast corner of Great Park Boulevard and Skyhawk.

The city is also creating a new 1,230-space parking lot next to the water park.

