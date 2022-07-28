Wild Rivers water park in Irvine celebrates grand opening

Get wild this summer at Wild Rivers water park.

The new and improved park held its grand opening Thursday. Wild Rivers sits on 20 acres of land located in Irvine’s The Great Park and features 20 rides and slides.

"I remember the old ones back in the day, the Ledge and the Edge, I was scared I was going to fall off those so these are intense but they’re safe and we’re just having a great time today and the weather couldn’t be better," said Sally Hubbard a loyal guest of Wild Rivers.

"I have just been so excited it’s back. I took my kids I have a 38 and 34-year-old and we used to go when they were little and now I’m bringing the grandkids," said guest Cindi Alderete.

Wild Rivers says they are reestablishing themselves as the premier water park in the region.

It is the only park in the country with four six-person family raft rides. They have a wild wave pool and a Lazy River…all operating on a modernized recirculated water filtration system.

"Our water usage to fill the park was basically the equivalent of what a golf course uses in a single day," said Guest Experience Director Eric Gieszl.

And the park employs more kids with first jobs than anywhere else in Irvine.

The water park transports people to the 1940s South Pacific and pays homage to the original MCAS El Toro.

After closing in 2011, the revamped water park is now 50% larger than the original Wild Rivers which debuted in July 1986.

For hours and ticket information visit them online at wildrivers.com.