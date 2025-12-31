Why “Innocent" marks a turning point for JAHVER

Rising artist JAHVER recently spoke to FOX 11 about his debut single, "Innocent."

He opened up about the emotions behind the song, creating music in real time with fans, and his identity as a solo artist.

While JAHVER has released music in the past as part of a group he co-founded with his brother, "Innocent" marks a clear reset.

He revealed that the song came together during a livestream session in the studio, where fans could see the creative process unfold.

"Even though it was through a phone screen or a laptop, whatever it is, I just felt super connected in that moment with the fans and with my emotions," JAHVER said. "After that moment, two weeks later, I decided to release a song."

SUGGESTED: VERIVERY returns with new album 'Lost and Found'

JAHVER explained that he wanted "Innocent" to be interpreted in multiple ways — whether as an emotional release, a reflection on heartbreak, or a source of comfort during a difficult relationship.

Although he shares much of his life online with millions of followers, JAHVER says he doesn’t let the number affect how personal his music becomes.

"I try not to think about whether it’s a million people or one person listening," he shared. "I want my music to impact their lives in a positive way, whether that's to help them feel seen or to help them feel related through their feelings."

JAHVER also admitted that livestreaming helped him navigate the disbandment of North Star Boys.

SUGGESTED: ARrC on turning 'system errors' into motivation with 'CTRL+ALT+SKIID'

He described it as an emotional period that forced him to rediscover his purpose, which allowed him to process the transition alongside fans.

Now fully focused on his solo journey, JAHVER says working independently allows for a smoother, more efficient process, as well as having more creative freedom.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy JAHVER

When it came time to choose his new artist name, JAHVER revealed the meaning for the first time.

"But ‘JAHVER’ … ‘Jah’ comes from my middle name, Elijah, so the last three letters of my middle name. And the ‘Ver’ comes from the last three letters of my first name," JAHVER said.

Looking ahead, JAHVER hopes to be an impactful artist, one who moves people emotionally, creatively, and physically through his work.

SUGGESTED: PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE talks LA show, fan support, and what’s next in 2026

He’s been writing and producing new music for more than two months and plans to release it in a story-driven format that ties together.

He also hopes to dive into movies, short films, and fashion.

Above all, he says he’s grateful for the fans who have supported him throughout every stage of his journey.

SUGGESTED: OX:N finds freedom through their first Japanese single album 'SWAY'

"Especially while I'm down, you know, and I'm figuring out these emotions as my whole life feels like it's shifting. Thank you for being there for me," JAHVER said. "If you watch my live streams, you would know it because I say quite often, it's because of you that I get to do what I do. So thank you."