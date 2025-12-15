VERIVERY returns with new album 'Lost and Found'

Disclaimer - This interview took place in November, before the release of their new album.

After more than two years since their last comeback — and only three months after several members appeared on BOYS II PLANET — VERIVERY is returning with a renewed sense of purpose through their latest album, "Lost and Found."

They explained that the album’s concept mirrors what the members experienced during their hiatus.

"Our new album, ‘Lost and Found’, is quite literally about losing and finding something," Yeonho said. "In the time we waited, we lost things and now want to discover them. The album reflects our determination to find those parts of ourselves."

For some members, that rediscovery was both emotional and personal. "I think I've rediscovered my passion for performing on stage. Since we had a long break from performing, I feel like my instincts and experience as a performer are coming back to life," Kangmin said.

Earlier this year, Dongheon completed his mandatory military service and soon after joined Kangmin and Gyehyeon on the survival show BOYS II PLANET. He reflected on what it was like adapting back to idol life so quickly.

"The transition from being a soldier to becoming an idol wasn't easy," Dongheon said. "At first, being in front of the camera and receiving so much attention felt difficult. But seeing our fans, hearing their supportive messages, and watching them enjoy our performances reminded me of my memories and experiences, which made the transition much easier."

The group also revealed that they prepared for multiple possibilities depending on the show’s outcome, staying flexible with their comeback plans during an uncertain period.

With their seventh anniversary approaching on January 9th, the members shared heartfelt advice they would give to their younger selves.

"If I could give advice to myself during our early debut years, I'd tell myself to just do more of what I wanted to do. No matter what choice you make, there's always going to be some regret," Yongseung said.

Kangmin added, "I think the things I regret now are the things I didn't try because I thought I wasn't good enough. I wish I could tell my younger self to just try more things."