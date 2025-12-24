ARrC on turning 'system errors' into motivation with 'CTRL+ALT+SKIID'

K-pop group ARrC is turning digital frustration into motivation with their latest single album, "CTRL+ALT+SKIID."

The group’s name "ARrC" stands for "Always Remember the real Connection." HYUNMIN, the leader of the group, explained that the group’s identity centers on creating genuine connections with listeners, not just through music, but through the messages and energy they share on stage.

The group says their single album, "CRTL+ALT+SKIID", was inspired by computer shortcuts.

"Instead of 'DELETE,' we incorporated 'SKIID' as it represents getting back up again and moving forward even after slipping. We wanted to showcase our determination in this album by making a comparison to the digital world," CHOI HAN said.

The group also reflected on working with Billlie’s MOON SUA and SIYOON on "WoW (Way of Winning)." The collaboration challenged ARrC to grow musically and perform confidently alongside senior artists, while still maintaining their own identity.

ARrC is multilingual group with members from Korea, Vietnam, America, Japan, and Brazil. RIOTO said he is actively embracing that diversity as a strength. "We found that there is [a] unique energy for each country, and I believe we’re improving by performing and experiencing more."

The group debuted in 2024, and since then they say they have learned to be relaxed and genuinely enjoy the stage.

"In the very beginning, we were all pretty nervous and there were a lot of things to think about when we're on stage. But then we realized that it's important to also have fun on stage because if we have fun on stage, people watching in the audience will have fun," ANDY said.

HYUNMIN added, "We were able to have fun on stage for the audience thanks to our fans who sent love to us. We've been working hard since debut, and we'll continue to do so for a better, improved version of ARrC, so please send your support and love for us!"

Looking ahead to 2026, ARrC hopes to meet fans more closely through a fan concert and continue repaying their support with stronger performances and meaningful music.