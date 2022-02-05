Who is performing in the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 13.

It’s a star-studded show like none other.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

The Super Bowl, which is taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be extra special for SoCal natives Dre, Snoop and Lamar.

Pregame Entertainment

For the first time in its history, the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will also star American Sign Language (ASL) artists. Famed Deaf musicians Warren "Wawa" Snipe and Sean Forbes will sign the halftime show.

According to the National Football League, Wawa performed an ASL rendition of the National Anthem and America the Beautiful at last year’s Super Bowl. His performance was watched by 8 million people.

Wawa has developed his own niche known as Dip Hip, which he defines as "Hip Hop through deaf eyes." Sean Forbes is a long-time Deaf hip hop artist from Detroit who has produced several hit songs.

This year, Grammy-nominated country artist Mickey Guyton will perform the National Anthem. Jhené Aiko will sing America the Beautiful ahead of kickoff, and Zedd will act as the pregame DJ during warmups.

Deaf actress Sandra Mae Frank will also perform that National Anthem and America the Beautiful.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will square off at SoFi for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT.

