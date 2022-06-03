Police chase: Whittier Police officer, civilian injured in crash

A Whittier Police officer and a civilian were injured after a pursuit ended in a crash early Friday morning.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Florence Avenue and Telegraph Road.

Los Angeles County fire officials said the officer was taken to a hospital. The severity of the officer’s injuries is unknown, and the driver of the van was treated at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and no further information was immediately released.

