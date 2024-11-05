Where to watch live election results

The Brief Polls opened Tuesday across the nation and Americans are casting ballots in the 2024 presidential election. More than 82 million people voted early — either in person or through the mail. FOX 11 will have live continuing coverage on all platforms.



Election Day 2024 is here, and FOX 11 is bringing you the latest from pivotal races across California.

The outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling.

Harris has maintained a slight lead nationally, while Trump still had a slight edge in several of the important swing states.

The clock is ticking for millions of Americans to cast their ballots. In California, polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

FOX 11 will have live, continuing coverage of the 2024 election on all platforms.

Election night coverage plans include:

Primetime election coverage beginning at 7 p.m. PT

Local results and live reports from election watch parties

Hourly live updates on the FOX LOCAL app

Special 90-min. edition of FOX 11 News at 10

How to watch FOX 11 election coverage on TV

You can watch extensive coverage on channel 11.

How to watch FOX 11 election coverage livestream

Live election coverage will also be streamed for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app.

What time will election results come in?

Polling closing times vary from state to state, with the first batch of states closing at 4 p.m. PT. Polls in California close at 8 p.m. PT.

It often takes hours and sometimes days to tally and certify all the votes.

Robb Korinke, a veteran political consultant and editor at California Target Book, said he thinks it will be several days, likely Wednesday or Thursday, until California even knows how many ballots are left. The Secretary of State and individual counties will give regular updates on how many ballots they still have to count.

Dec. 5 is the deadline for county elections officials to certify election results.

