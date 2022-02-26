Westwood protest shows solidarity with Ukraine

Hundreds of people gathered in the Westwood area of Los Angeles Saturday afternoon to demonstrate their support of Ukraine and demand the U.S. do more to assist the besieged country.

"Today We Are All Ukrainians," read a sign held by a demonstrator during the 1 p.m. action at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd., near Sepulveda Boulevard, where Sen. Dianne Feinstein has an office. Other signs read: "Stop Russian Imperialism," "Russia Go Home" and "Hands Off! Russia Take a Seat! End This Tyranny!"

Demonstrators could be seen on all four corners of the intersection.

The Ukrainian Culture Center called on the "entire LA community to join Ukrainian-Americans to STOP THE BLOODSHED in Ukraine," in a Facebook post.

"The Ukrainian people are currently under a horrific attack from Russia. We demand that the Biden administration:

"Immediately provide additional military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

"Enact additional and more meaningful sanctions on Russia NOW, including blocking any operations of Russian financial and banking institutions using SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication).

"Isolate Russia in all possible formats on the world stage.

"Place an embargo on Russian oil and gas," the post read.

There were reports the U.S., European Union and United Kingdom did agree to block selected Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system, which enables a worldwide network of financial institutions to exchange funds.

