99 Ranch Market crash: What we know about the victims, driver in the Westwood collision

Three people were killed and several others injured after a silver Mercedes crashed into a 99 Ranch Market in Westwood on Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the incident does not appear intentional and remains under investigation as the store stays closed.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:11 p.m. near Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find a silver sedan that had crashed through multiple front-facing windows and into the bakery area of the grocery store, where customers were inside at the time.

Officials say the driver had first struck a bicyclist about a block away before continuing into the building.

Fire crews began triage as additional resources were requested for patient care and transport.

What we know about the victims

A total of nine people were involved at the scene. Three individuals were pronounced dead inside the bakery area. Four others were taken to local hospitals, including two 35-year-old men in critical condition and two men, ages 38 and 37, in fair condition. The driver and the bicyclist were evaluated at the scene but declined hospital transport.

LAFD confirmed all three people who died were inside the bakery at the time of the crash. The victims were identified as a 55-year-old man, a 42-year-old Deris Renjo and a 30-year-old man.

What we know about the driver

Authorities say the crash is not being investigated as an intentional act. The driver, described as a 92-year-old woman, was seen cooperating with investigators at the scene.

What they're saying:

99 Ranch Market released the following statement Thursday night regarding the victims:

"Authorities have now confirmed that two of the deceased individuals were 99 Ranch Market employees, and one was a customer.

We are heartbroken by this loss. Our deepest condolences are with the families, loved ones, and colleagues of our team members who lost their lives, as well as with the family of the customer who passed away. Our focus remains on supporting our employees and their families during this profoundly difficult time."

Authorities have not confirmed what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Investigators are still looking into whether a medical emergency may have played a role.

LAPD says the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.