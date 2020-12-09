Westlake Village prosthetics company tests state-of-the-art bionic arm

An innovative Westlake Village prosthetics company is the first in the country to test a state-of-the-art bionic hand.

The myoelectric prosthetic hand was developed by Cambridge- based BrainRobotics, and features more dexterous digital movement. The socket was developed by Biodesigns, and is intended to feel more natural, with more comfort and better control.

The new prosthesis was fitted on US Army Captain Carey DuVal, who lost his arm in 2014 in Afghanistan. Duval is an active duty infantryman who has trained with Special Forces.

He’s also a CrossFit coach. Duval says the new arm will give him more mobility.

“With the BrainRobotics’ hand, I quickly noticed the grip system seemed to be more intuitive and very responsive, allowing me to switch easily and quickly between different grips,” stated Captain DuVal.

If the FDA approves the new prosthetic, it could be available in the next few months.

