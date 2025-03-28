Pursuit crash near LAX leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief The pursuit of a suspected DUI driver began overnight in South LA. It ended when the suspect crashed into an innocent driver near LAX. One person was killed and another person was injured.



An overnight police chase turned deadly in Los Angeles’ Westchester neighborhood.

Officials said it all started as the pursuit of a suspected DUI driver in South LA.

What we know:

The pursuit started just before 1:30 a.m. Friday when patrol officers spotted a vehicle that was being driven erratically.

The officers suspected the driver was under the influence, and they attempted to pull him over. The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

It all ended at the LAX entrance on Century Boulevard when the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

Following the crash, authorities said multiple people got out of the suspects’ vehicle and made a run for it.

One person was killed and another person was injured in the crash.

The person who died is believed to have been the pursuit suspect.

What we don't know:

The name of the person who died has not been released.

It’s unclear when the LAX entrance near Sepulveda and Century boulevards will reopen.