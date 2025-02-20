Three arrested after fatal stabbing outside Santa Monica Bungalow

article

The Brief Santa Monica Police announced three arrests related to their investigation of a fatal stabbing over the weekend. Oscar Gonzalez was killed in the attack near the Bungalow. Another man was injured. Alfredo Quintero, Ricardo Quintero and Rogelio Arenas were arrested early this week, police said.



Three people were arrested this week in connection with a stabbing attack outside the Bungalow in Santa Monica that left one man dead, and another injured.

The three suspects, including two brothers, all have "extensive criminal histories," according to police.

What we know:

The stabbing happened over the weekend, just before 2 a.m., on Feb. 15, outside the Bungalow on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men who had been stabbed. Paramedics brought the two men to the hospital. Thirty-one-year-old Oscar Alfredo Gonzalez from Santa Maria died at the hospital. The other man, who was not identified, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers arrested Alfredo Quintero, Ricardo Quintero Jr. and Rogelio Arenas early this week in connection with the attack. The SMPD said all three men have "extensive criminal histories."

Arenas and Alfredo Quintero were both charged with murder. Ricardo Quintero was charged as an accessory. Both Quinteros are being held without bail. Arenas' bail amount has not yet been set.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what led up to the stabbing, though according to the SMPD, the original reports said the attack happened after a "verbal confrontation."